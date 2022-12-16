Politics / Donald Trump Bannon, Other Trump Allies Vent Over Trading Cards They say whoever advised the former president to do this should be fired By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Dec 16, 2022 1:27 PM CST Copied Steve Bannon speaks to the media on Oct. 21, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Jimmy Kimmel and other late-night hosts took great delight in mocking Donald Trump's "major announcement" to start selling NFT trading cards of himself. And if you're expecting Trump's usual allies to rally to his defense, think again. Many of them also think the NFT stunt was a huge misfire politically: Steve Bannon: “I can’t do this anymore,” he said on his "War Room" podcast Thursday, per the New York Post. "Anybody on the comms team and anybody at Mar-a-Lago—and I love the folks down there—but we’re at war. They oughta be fired today." Michael Flynn: Like Bannon, Trump's former national security adviser wants heads to roll. "Whoever advised him on that, I'd fire him/them immediately," Flynn said on Rumble, per Axios. Baked Alaska: His real name is Anthime Joseph Gionet, but he's better known as Baked Alaska and as one of the best-known Capitol rioters. "i can’t believe i’m going to jail for an nft salesman," he tweeted. Rupert Murdoch: His New York Post already had parted ways with Trump before the NFT venture, but a scathing editorial on Friday brought that home. The headline: "Don’t give any money to con artist Trump" tells you everything you need to know. GOP official: John Dennis, chair of San Francisco's Republican Party, wrote: "I like Trump. This is not a good idea. Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled." Stop the Steal: Daniel Bostic, described by Newsweek as one of the lead organizers of the pro-Trump Stop the Steal movement, called the venture "embarrassing and a slap in the face to Trump’s base" in a tweet. "People are struggling and losing their country. They’re begging for real action—not childish stunts like this." Sold out: Meanwhile, the website hawking the $99 cards says they are sold out. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)