Bannon, Other Trump Allies Vent Over Trading Cards

Jimmy Kimmel and other late-night hosts took great delight in mocking Donald Trump's "major announcement" to start selling NFT trading cards of himself. And if you're expecting Trump's usual allies to rally to his defense, think again. Many of them also think the NFT stunt was a huge misfire politically:

“I can’t do this anymore,” he said on his "War Room" podcast Thursday, per the New York Post. "Anybody on the comms team and anybody at Mar-a-Lago—and I love the folks down there—but we’re at war. They oughta be fired today." Michael Flynn: Like Bannon, Trump's former national security adviser wants heads to roll. "Whoever advised him on that, I'd fire him/them immediately," Flynn said on Rumble, per Axios.