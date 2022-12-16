Late-Night Hosts Roast Trump Over Trading Cards

Former President Trump's much-hyped announcement Thursday that he is selling digital NFT trading cards featuring himself seems to have united the left and right in mockery. Fox News, for example, rounds up some examples, including a sarcastic tweet from pro-Trump commentator Ben Shapiro: "Thank God, the digital trading cards are here. It was indeed a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT." Trump's usual critics in the media were also out in force: "Losing the plot," tweeted Philip Bump of the Washington Post. But nobody appears to have had more fun than the late-night hosts, and the New York Times and HuffPost tick off examples:

Jimmy Kimmel: “He’s selling NFTs like a crypto bro. While he’s running for president,” Kimmel said. "And, by the way, we already have Trump trading cards: They’re called subpoenas.” Kimmel added that this is venture is "literally Cards Against Humanity," referring to the card game.