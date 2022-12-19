Thai Navy Ship Sinks With 106 Onboard

At least 28 remained in the water as of Monday morning
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 19, 2022 12:00 AM CST
In this photo provided by the Royal Thai Navy, the HTMS Sukhothai corvette leans on its side off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan province, Thailand on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. The Thai navy ship sunk in the Gulf of Thailand and ships and helicopters were working Monday to rescue sailors from the water.   (Royal Thai Navy via AP)

A Thai navy ship sunk in the Gulf of Thailand and ships and helicopters were working Monday to rescue sailors from the water, the AP reports. As of midmorning, 75 sailors had been rescued and 31 were still in the water, the navy said; the BBC put the number of sailors remaining in the water at 28. Three sailors were in critical condition. Strong winds blew seawater onto the HTMS Sukhothai corvette and knocked out its electrical system amid a storm Sunday evening. The Royal Thai Navy dispatched three frigates and two helicopters with mobile pumping machines to try to assist the disabled ship by removing the seawater but it couldn't do so because of the strong winds.

The loss of power allowed more seawater to flow into the vessel, causing it to list and sink. It occurred while the warship was on patrol at sea 20 miles from the pier at Bangsaphan district in Prachuap Khiri Khan province. While northern and central Thailand are seeing their coldest temperatures of the year, far southern Thailand has been experiencing storms and flooding in recent days. Ships were warned to stay ashore. Posts on the Thai Navy's Twitter account show the dramatic rescue attempt in choppy waters.

