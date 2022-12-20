Lionel Messi vanquished France, and now he has vanquished the famous egg of Instagram. An image of Messi celebrating Argentina's dramatic World Cup victory had racked up more than 62 million likes as of Tuesday morning on on the soccer star's Instagram page, making it the most-liked image ever on the platform, reports the BBC. In second place is the aforementioned egg, which is currently clocking in at more than 56 million likes. Messi might watch out, however: ESPN notes that egg advocates appear to have mobilized to try to jack up the egg views. (Read more about the egg here.)

Another sign of Messi's popularity: Adidas, the official maker of his team's jerseys, can't keep up with "extraordinary demand" from fans, reports Reuters. The company warns that his replica jersey and all Argentina jerseys are in short supply around the world, meaning those hoping to pick one up as a late Christmas gift are in trouble. The Washington Post found a Messi jersey for sale on eBay with a current bid north of $1,500. At the resale site StockX, prices range from $490 to $2,360, depending on size. (Read more Lionel Messi stories.)