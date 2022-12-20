They Used to Come to 'Salome Cave' to Pray. Now, a Big Dig

Inside the 2,000-year-old burial cave said to be for Jesus' midwife: lots of beautiful oil lamps
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 20, 2022 10:05 AM CST
Archaeologists Begin New Dig at Tomb Tied to Jesus' Midwife
Volunteers dig Tuesday at the site of a 2,000-year-old burial cave, designated the Salome Cave, that was recently uncovered in the Lachish Forest in Israel.   (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

An ancient tomb traditionally associated with Jesus' midwife is being excavated anew by archaeologists in the hills southwest of Jerusalem, Israel's antiquities authority said Tuesday. The intricately decorated Jewish burial cave complex dates to around the first century AD, but it was later associated by local Christians with Salome, the midwife of Jesus in the Gospels. A Byzantine chapel was built at the site, which was a place of pilgrimage and veneration for centuries thereafter, per the AP.

The cave was first found and excavated decades ago by an Israeli archaeologist. The cave's large forecourt is now under excavation by archaeologists as part of a heritage trail development project in the region. Crosses and inscriptions in Greek and Arabic carved in the cave walls during the Byzantine and Islamic periods indicate that the chapel was dedicated to Salome. Pilgrims would "rent oil lamps" to bring into the cave and pray, says Ziv Firer, director of the excavation. "We found tens of them, with beautiful decorations of plants and flowers."

