Police 'Santa Claus' Uses Lamborghini to Deliver Organs

Automaker donated supercar to Italian police
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 22, 2022 2:35 PM CST
Cops Use Lamborghini to Deliver Transplant Organs
Police shared this photo of the supercar's organ department.   (Polizia di Stato)

Two transplant patients in Italy received what police call a "Christmas present"—delivered not by sleigh, but by Lamborghini. State police in Bologna used an adapted Lamborghini Huracan supercar donated by the automaker to deliver kidneys to two hospitals hundreds of miles apart this week, AFP reports. The organs were brought from Padua in the northeast to Modena and Rome. "Thanks to the State Police special Santa Claus, two people were gifted a kidney," police said in a Facebook post. The police Huracan, which has a top speed of around 200mph, has a special cool box in the front trunk designed to hold transplant organs, reports RomaToday. (Read more Italy stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X