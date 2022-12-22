Two transplant patients in Italy received what police call a "Christmas present"—delivered not by sleigh, but by Lamborghini. State police in Bologna used an adapted Lamborghini Huracan supercar donated by the automaker to deliver kidneys to two hospitals hundreds of miles apart this week, AFP reports. The organs were brought from Padua in the northeast to Modena and Rome. "Thanks to the State Police special Santa Claus, two people were gifted a kidney," police said in a Facebook post. The police Huracan, which has a top speed of around 200mph, has a special cool box in the front trunk designed to hold transplant organs, reports RomaToday. (Read more Italy stories.)