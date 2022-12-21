The world is still celebrating the Argentine soccer team's World Cup win over France over the weekend, with exuberant fans scooping up Lionel Messi jerseys and celebrating on the star's Instagram page. The celebration got a little too wild in the nation's capital and elsewhere, however, leading to the evacuation of the team's players from the bus they were riding in during their victory parade. Per ESPN, local media estimated there were about 4 million people crammed into the streets of Buenos Aires on Tuesday, declared a national holiday by the nation's president to celebrate Argentina's first World Cup win since 1986.

The open-top bus carrying Messi and his teammates tried to make its way to the Obelisco monument in the city's center, slowed down by what ESPN calls the "heaving crowd," but things got chaotic when the bus passed under a bridge where fans were gathered and two of them tried to jump down onto the bus (watch a clip here). One fan appeared to make it onto the bus, while the other tumbled off the side, bringing the bus to a halt, per TMZ. After that, the parade was cut short and the players were whisked off the bus by helicopter.

There were at least two deaths attributed to other celebrations following Sunday's World Cup win. The Independent reports that, per local media, one 24-year-old fan died of a head injury after falling from a roof in the capital city while rejoicing after the team clinched the title. Another man, 22, choked to death in Bahia Blanca, about eight hours south of Buenos Aires, just minutes after the team had won. It's reported that the flag tied around his neck became caught up in his motorcycle. A younger fan also ended up a victim: A 5-year-old boy is said to be in a coma after a chunk of marble fell off a monument in the city of Mar del Plata, where he was gathered with his family to celebrate. It's not clear what day he was injured. (Read more Argentina stories.)