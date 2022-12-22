In One City, It Dropped 26 Degrees in 3 Minutes

The weather outside is frightful, as evidenced by the 1,700 flights that had been canceled on Thursday, per the AP. It's been getting cold—fast—across the country, with some crazy temperature plunges being recorded, per CNN, USA Today, and the National Weather Service:

Denver: The temperature dropped 65 degrees in 16 hours, from 50 degrees at 12:58pm Wednesday to minus-15 at 4:48am Thursday. The city also saw a 47-degree plunge in two hours on Wednesday, from 46 to minus-1 between 4 and 6pm that day.

The temperature dropped 65 degrees in 16 hours, from 50 degrees at 12:58pm Wednesday to minus-15 at 4:48am Thursday. The city also saw a 47-degree plunge in two hours on Wednesday, from 46 to minus-1 between 4 and 6pm that day. Boulder, Colorado: The temperature dropped 37 degrees in five hours, from 42 to 5, in one hour on Wednesday night.

The temperature dropped 37 degrees in five hours, from 42 to 5, in one hour on Wednesday night. Dillon, Montana: The city recorded a 26-degree drop in just three minutes, from 27 to 1, between 4:22 and 4:25am Wednesday.

The city recorded a 26-degree drop in just three minutes, from 27 to 1, between 4:22 and 4:25am Wednesday. Casper, Wyoming: It dropped 70 degrees in less than 18 hours, from 28 degrees at 7:40am Wednesday to minus-42 at 1:35am Thursday. The Wyoming city of Cheyenne recorded a drop of 40 degrees in a span of 30 minutes on Wednesday.