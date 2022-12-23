Samsung Issues Recall of 664K Washing Machines

Saying it has received 51 reports from consumers of "smoking, melting, overheating or fire" involving several models of top-loading washers, Samsung has announced a recall of almost 664,000 of the machines. Owners of the 14 recalled models should stop using them immediately, according to the notice by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. A software update solves the problem, USA Today reports. The machines affected were sold at retail chains including Costco, Best Buy, Home Depot, and Lowe's from June 2021 to this month.

The agency urges owners of Samsung washers to: