On Icy Canadian Highway, Bus Crash Kills 4, Injures Dozens

The powerful winter storm that has caused deaths across the US has not left Canada unscathed. Authorities in British Columbia say a bus crash on an icy highway killed four passengers and injured more than 50, reports the New York Times. No other vehicle appeared to be involved in the Christmas Eve crash, which occurred about 7pm on Highway 97C near Merritt, per the CBC. "It is believed that extremely icy road conditions caused the rollover," says a statement from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The driver was not among the fatalities, and he is cooperating with authorities. No details were released about the occupants of the bus, which was operated by Ebus, based in Alberta. British Columbia, like all Canadian provinces, was under an emergency weather warning on Saturday. At least 53 people were transported to local hospitals, per CNN, and all but four had been released by Sunday night. Two of those four were in serious condition.