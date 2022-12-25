"Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa explained the significance of the Chicxulub impact crater to actor Domhnall Gleeson over a drink of negroni sbagliato in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia," is the kind of sentence that just might tie your tongue up in knots. It contains five examples from this year's list of the most mispronounced words released earlier this month by the Captioning Group, which since 1991 has captioned and subtitled real-time events on television in the US and Canada.

The Captioning Group has compiled the list since 2016 by surveying the words and names most often mangled on live television by newsreaders, politicians, public figures, and others. It's commissioned by the online language-learning company Babbel. The AP acknowledges that while the list is a little humorous, it's also educational and "really gives a good grasp of what's going on in the world and how we connect with people abroad," according to Esteban Touma, a senior content producer and language teacher at Babbel. On this year's list: