George Santos Finally Explains

A week after the New York Times raised questions about George Santos' resumé, which were later followed by questions about his supposed Jewish heritage, the congressman-elect is responding, just as he promised he would. In an interview with the New York Post, the New York Republican admits to lying about his education and career history, but says he still plans to take the oath of office Jan. 3. Two biggies: He never graduated from college despite claiming he had, and he never worked directly for Goldman Sachs or Citigroup. More:

Santos explained that he was vice president of a company, LinkBridge, that did business with both of the aforementioned firms. "I will be clearer about that. It was stated poorly," he said. But in its own follow-up, the Times notes that previous versions of Santos' website included very specific references to being employed by Citigroup and Goldman Sachs before his time at LinkBridge. Educational history: As for the college lie, he said, "I’m embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resumé. I own up to that … We do stupid things in life."

But he pushed back on others, including the Times' allegation of a criminal charge filed against him in Brazil ("I am not a criminal here—not here or in Brazil or any jurisdiction in the world"). In its follow-up, the Times reasserts that Brazilian court records show otherwise. Judaism: As for his supposed Jewish background, Santos says he "never claimed to be Jewish," only "Jew-ish." He still insists his maternal grandmother told him stories about converting to Catholicism from Judaism. He says he's "clearly Catholic."