One of the Best Defensive Players Ever Is Retiring

JJ Watt could be a terrifying presence on a football field, hunting opposing quarterbacks with unparalleled ferocity, particularly during the early 2010s with the Houston Texans. But the 6-foot-5, 288-pounder also could be a joyful fan favorite, playing catch on the sideline with young fans in the stands before games. Now one of the best defensive players in NFL history is ready to call it a career, per the AP. In what Chris Cwik of Yahoo Sports calls a "shocking" decision, the 33-year-old Watt revealed Tuesday that he plans to retire at the end of the season.

The reveal came as Watt posted pictures of his wife and baby on social media: “Koa’s first ever NFL game," he wrote, referring to his infant son. "My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.” The Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman and his wife, Kealia, became parents in October. Watt was among the premier defensive players in the NFL during the early 2010s with the Texans, and Cwik calls him a lock for the Hall of Fame.

The former Wisconsin standout was a first-round pick in 2011 and was dominant from 2012 to 2015, finishing that four-year stretch with 69 sacks, to earn all three of his AP Defensive Player of the Year awards. Watt was solid during his rookie season, but became a star in 2012, with a stunning 20 1/2 sacks and 39 tackles for a loss. Watt spent his first 10 seasons with the Texans, leaving in 2021 as one of the most beloved figures in the city's sports history. His community efforts were unmatched, highlighted by raising more than $40 million for Hurricane Harvey relief.