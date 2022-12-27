It's been a while since the murky death of a Russian oligarch or other high-profile exec has made headlines, but this month saw that streak broken. Per the BBC, 65-year-old sausage magnate Pavel Antov, who's topped Forbes' list of the richest Russian businessmen, was found dead Sunday at a hotel in Rayagada, in the Indian state of Odisha—apparently after a fall out of a window, according to local cops. The Jerusalem Post notes Antov, who'd just celebrated his birthday, was discovered lying in a pool of blood.

A local police superintendent suggests Antov died by suicide, as he'd been "depressed" over something that had happened at the hotel just two days earlier: His friend Vladimir Budanov, a 61-year-old Russian businessman who'd accompanied him on the trip, had been "discovered unconscious" in his own hotel room, surrounded by wine bottles, per the Daily Beast. He later died at a nearby hospital. Budanov was said by Indian and Russian officials to have died of either a stroke or heart attack. As is often the case in these mysterious Russian deaths, Antov's past included alleged criticism of the Russian government: The BBC reports that in June, he'd reacted to a Russian missile attack on a Kyiv neighborhood, posting on WhatsApp, "It's extremely difficult to call all this anything but terror."

Antov later denied he was the one behind the post, which was deleted, claiming someone else had posted it and that he was a "patriot of my country" who supported President Vladimir Putin and his invasion of Ukraine. WION reports that an investigation is ongoing, and that "they are probing all angles in this case, including an accidental fall." The Beast notes there've been more than a dozen strange deaths of Russian businessmen this year, often executives in the gas and oil industry. One of those deaths happened over the same weekend that Antov and Budanov died: Alexander Buzakov, head of Russia's Admiralty Shipyard, died "suddenly and tragically" on Saturday at age 66, his cause of death unclear. (Read more Russia stories.)