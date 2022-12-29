She Said She'd Be Right Back, Died in the Snow Not Far From Home

As the blizzard bore down on Buffalo Christmas Eve, Monique Alexander told her daughter, Casey Maccarone, that she was going out and would be right back. Maccarone, who had seen on social media that stores were shutting down due to the storm, assumed her mom, who was 52, wanted to get to one before they all closed, CNN reports. Alexander never returned. As Maccarone got increasingly concerned and started posting about the situation to a Facebook group for local residents, a person reached out to her, describing an outfit, which Maccarone confirmed was what her mother had been wearing. Then the stranger asked if he could call her.

He said he himself had gotten stranded outside, and ran across Alexander's body partially buried in snow, the Buffalo News reports. He moved her underneath an awning of a nearby business so the snow wouldn't bury her, and the National Guard later recovered her body, just a few hundred feet from her home. "She’s always felt like superwoman and invincible, so I’m assuming that she just thought she could handle the conditions,” Maccarone said of her mother, who worked as a home health aide. “She loved her grandkids and her family. She just loved taking care of people." (Some helpless families lost loved ones who got trapped in their cars.)