Co-Anchor in ABC Affair Drama Files for Divorce

TJ Holmes files to divorce his wife amid reports of affair with Amy Robach
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 29, 2022 1:48 AM CST
Co-Anchor in ABC Affair Drama Files for Divorce
In this video image provided by NATAS and the Daytime Emmys, Amy Robach, from left, T.J. Holmes and Jennifer Ashton present the award for outstanding entertainment news program during the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 25, 2021.   (NATAS/Daytime Emmys via AP)

Less than a month after reports broke that GMA3 co-anchors TJ Holmes and Amy Robach had been having an affair for months, Holmes has filed for divorce. Holmes wed Marilee Fiebig, his second wife, in 2010, and they share a daughter born in 2013, Page Six reports. Sources previously told the outlet Fiebig was "blindsided" when news of the affair broke; though she and Holmes, both 45, had been separated for months, the sources say they had been trying to "work things out" when the reports came out. TMZ reports that Holmes and Robach were just spotted traveling together over the holidays.

Within days of the news breaking, ABC pulled Holmes and Robach off their show, which is a Good Morning America spinoff, and TMZ's sources say the network's legal team is investigating whether the pair violated any company policies. Since news of the Robach-Holmes affair broke, sources have also claimed Holmes previously had an affair with a married Good Morning America producer, and questions have also been raised about his relationship with another colleague. As for Robach, 49, her divorce from Andrew Shue, whom she wed in 2010, is almost finalized. Sources say she moved out of their shared home over the summer. (Read more Amy Robach stories.)

