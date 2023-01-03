Serious injuries in the NFL these days often involve the head. But in the case of Monday night's shocking injury to Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills, it involved the heart. The 24-year-old suffered cardiac arrest and required CPR and the use of a defibrillator on the field. He remained in critical condition as of Tuesday morning. A look at what happened:

The play: It looked pretty routine, notes the AP. As Hamlin was tackling Cincinnati's Tee Higgins, the latter "led with his right shoulder, hitting Hamlin in the chest." (Nobody is faulting Higgins.) Hamlin got up, but then collapsed back to the field.

Cardiac arrest: Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, defined by the Mayo Clinic as "the abrupt loss of heart function, breathing, and consciousness." It "usually results from a problem with your heart's electrical system, which disrupts your heart's pumping action and stops blood flow to your body." As the Washington Post explains, the blow to Hamlin's chest appears to have caused that disruption.