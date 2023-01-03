NFL Player Gets CPR on Field; Game Is Suspended

(This summary has been updated with new details.) Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which was suspended for the night after the injury. The NFL later announced that Hamlin is listed in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital. The injury happened when Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion. He got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, and then fell backward about three seconds later and lay motionless, per the AP.





Hamlin was surrounded by stunned players from both teams. The ambulance was on the field four minutes after Hamlin collapsed, with many players in tears, including cornerback Tre’Davious White. The quarterbacks—Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow—embraced. When Hamlin was taken off the field 16 minutes after he collapsed, the Bills gathered in prayer. He was driven to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. At one point, Hamlin's uniform was cut off and he was given CPR from medical personnel. ESPN reported on its telecast that Hamlin was also given oxygen. “No one’s been through this,” longtime NFL quarterback Troy Aikman said on the ESPN telecast. “I’ve never seen anything like it, either.”

The 24-year-old Hamlin spent five years of college at Pitt—his hometown—and appeared in 48 games for the Panthers over that span. He was a second-team All-ACC performer as a senior, was voted a team captain and was picked to play in the Senior Bowl. He was drafted in the sixth round by the Bills in 2021, played in 14 games as a rookie and then became a starter this year once Micah Hyde was lost for the season to injury. Entering the game, the 6-foot, 200-pound Hamlin had 91 tackles, including 63 solo tackles, and 1 1/2 sacks. (Read more NFL stories.)