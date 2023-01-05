Kevin McCarthy Loses Again; Trump Gets One Vote

The seventh time was not the charm for Kevin McCarthy. Even after granting more concessions to hardline Republicans blocking him, McCarthy failed to win the necessary number of votes to become House speaker Thursday—the seventh ballot in three days. In the latest round, fellow Republican Byron Donalds received 19 votes, per CNN, while GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz voted for former President Trump. (Axios notes that the Constitution does not stipulate that the speaker be a sitting member of Congress.)

Because nobody again reached the necessary number of votes to win the gavel, the House remains without a speaker and in legislative limbo, unable to conduct business. One of the new concessions made by McCarthy was agreeing to allow a single member of the House force a vote to oust a sitting speaker, per the Washington Post. McCarthy agreed to lower the threshold from five to one—a move that would seriously compromise his power—but that apparently did not appease enough of his opponents on the right. (Read more Kevin McCarthy stories.)