Ex-NFL Star in ICU After Rescuing His Child From Ocean

Peyton Hillis 'got a lot of salt water in his lungs and nearly drowned'
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 6, 2023 9:04 AM CST
Ex-NFL Star in Critical Condition After Saving Kids From Ocean
New York Giants' Peyton Hillis (33) is seen during a NFL football camp in East Rutherford, NJ, Wednesday, July 23, 2014.   (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Former University of Arkansas and NFL running back Peyton Hillis is fighting for his life in the hospital after rescuing two children from the ocean off Pensacola, Florida, on Wednesday, a fellow former Razorback says. "One of Peyton's children and the child of one of his other relatives went out too far in the ocean, and Peyton and another relative went out to save them, which they did," Marvin Caston tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "But Peyton got a lot of salt water in his lungs and nearly drowned." Hillis, 36, was "helicoptered to the hospital" and "remains unconscious in the ICU," KNWA journalist Alyssa Orange tweeted early Friday.

Caston says a family member told him "they've been working at the hospital to get all the salt water pumped out of his lungs and to get his kidney function restored." "I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better," uncle Greg Hillis said in a Facebook post," per Fox. "He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but doctors say he is improving." Hillis retired from the NFL in 2015 after a seven-season career with teams including the Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants. (Read more NFL stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X