Damar Hamlin Is Now Breathing on His Own

After Thursday's good news on Damar Hamlin, more has followed on Friday: The NFL player is now breathing on his own and able to talk, according to the Buffalo Bills and Hamlin's agent. The team tweeted that the 24-year-old's breathing tube was removed overnight as he "continues to progress remarkably in his recovery," per CNN. Hamlin has since been able to talk to his doctors and family members, adds the team. Agent Ira Turner said much the same in a text message to the AP.

In their update on Thursday, doctors did not put a timetable on Hamlin's recovery or a possible discharge from the Cincinnati hospital where he had been sedated after suffering a cardiac arrest in a game Monday night. But they made clear that he appeared to be OK neurologically. "We know that it’s not only that the lights are on," said Dr. Timothy Pritts. "We know that he’s home. And it appears that all the cylinders are firing within his brain, which is greatly gratifying for all of us." (An assistant athletic trainer is being credited with helping to save Hamlin's life.)