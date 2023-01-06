Damar Hamlin Is Now Breathing on His Own

Buffalo Bills player's 'remarkable' recovery continues
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 6, 2023 9:34 AM CST
Big Damar Hamlin Milestone: He's Breathing on His Own
Damar Hamlin in a file photo.   (AP Photo/John McCoy, File)

After Thursday's good news on Damar Hamlin, more has followed on Friday: The NFL player is now breathing on his own and able to talk, according to the Buffalo Bills and Hamlin's agent. The team tweeted that the 24-year-old's breathing tube was removed overnight as he "continues to progress remarkably in his recovery," per CNN. Hamlin has since been able to talk to his doctors and family members, adds the team. Agent Ira Turner said much the same in a text message to the AP.

In their update on Thursday, doctors did not put a timetable on Hamlin's recovery or a possible discharge from the Cincinnati hospital where he had been sedated after suffering a cardiac arrest in a game Monday night. But they made clear that he appeared to be OK neurologically. "We know that it’s not only that the lights are on," said Dr. Timothy Pritts. "We know that he’s home. And it appears that all the cylinders are firing within his brain, which is greatly gratifying for all of us." (An assistant athletic trainer is being credited with helping to save Hamlin's life.)

Get breaking news in your inbox.
What you need to know, as soon as we know it.
Sign up
We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X