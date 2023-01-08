M3gan Goes After Avatar

The Blumhouse evil-doll horror film M3gan got off to a killer start, debuting with $30.2 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates, while Avatar: The Way of Water continued its box-office reign in the top spot. Universal Pictures' M3gan, about a robot companion built for a young girl after her parents are killed in a car accident, rode strong buzz and viral dancing memes to an above-expectations debut. In the low-budget slasher, starring Allison Williams, Blumhouse and producer James Wan crafted Hollywood's first hit of the new year, likely spawning a new high-concept horror franchise, the AP reports.

Audiences gave the PG-13 film a "B" CinemaScore—though reviews (94% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) were stronger for the modern, techy twist on a Child's Play-like thriller. It added $10 million internationally. But while M3gan drew audiences largely in 2D showings, large-format screens continued to be soaked up by James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water. The 3-D, three-hour sequel remained No. 1 for the fourth straight week in US and Canadian theaters with $45 million in sales. Cameron's sci-fi spectacle has now surpassed $500 million domestically and $1.7 billion globally.

