Schiff on Biden's Classified Docs: We Can't Rule Out National Security Risk

Adam Schiff, the Democrat congressman who served on the House of Representatives' January 6 panel, on Sunday seemed to concede that President Biden's handling of classified documents could have put the country at risk, Fox News reports. Appearing on ABC's This Week, Schiff responded to the question of whether national security had been jeopardized by saying, "I don’t think we can exclude the possibility without knowing more of the facts. We have asked for an assessment in the intelligence community of the Mar-a-Lago documents. I think we ought to get that same assessment of the documents found in the [Penn Biden Center] as well as the home of President Biden." As such, the appointment of a special counsel was the right move, he said, per the Hill.

"I’d like to know what these documents were," Schiff continued. "I’d like to know what the [special counsel’s] assessment is, whether there was any risk of exposure and what the harm would be and whether any mitigation needs to be done. I think that would be appropriate and consistent with what we requested in the case of Mar-a-Lago." But he did point out a difference he sees between the classified documents found at Trump's residence versus those found at Biden's private library, garage, and former offices: "The Biden approach was very different in the sense that it looks that it was inadvertent that these documents were at these locations. There was no effort to hold onto them, no effort to conceal them, no effort to obstruct the Justice Department’s investigation." (Read more Adam Schiff stories.)