Trump's First Campaign Event Will Be in SC

Former President Trump will be joined by two of his highest-profile South Carolina supporters—Sen. Lindsey Graham and Gov. Henry McMaster—at the first public campaign event of his 2024 White House bid later this month in the early voting state. Trump will be at the Statehouse in Columbia on Jan. 28 and will unveil his South Carolina leadership team, a person familiar with the plans tells the AP. Some operatives and elected officials in South Carolina have been receiving calls from Graham asking for their support for Trump's reelection bid. At least two of the people who were asked turned down the request, according to the person.

Since announcing his latest presidential run in November, Trump has limited his public campaign appearances to events at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida before an invited crowd or in a virtual setting. Trump’s visit to South Carolina comes as two of the state’s top Republicans mull 2024 bids of their own. Nikki Haley, a former governor and onetime UN ambassador, said she would take the holiday season to consider a White House campaign. Sen. Tim Scott has been making visits in other early voting states and launched a political action committee that could become a presidential campaign vehicle. It wasn't immediately clear if Scott would attend Trump's event.