Police List Items Found at Kohberger's Apartment

Released search warrant documents provide details
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 18, 2023 6:10 PM CST
Police Remove Hair, Mattress Covers From Kohberger's Apartment
Bryan Kohberger is escorted by law enforcement after arriving at Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport on Jan. 4 in Pullman, Wash.   (Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune via AP)

Court documents released Wednesday for the first time provided a list of items police found when they searched the Washington state apartment of Bryan Kohberger, who's charged in the slayings of four University of Idaho students. Stained mattress covers, several possible hair strands, a black glove, a blotched pillow, receipts from Walmart and Marshalls, and a possible strand of animal hair were among the finds, search warrant documents showed. The search of the apartment in Pullman was carried out on Dec. 30, the Washington Post reports, the day authorities announced Kohberger had been arrested.

Investigators did not find the knife they suspect was used to kill Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves in Moscow, Idaho. They also searched an office Kohberger shared at Washington State University, where he's a graduate student, but didn't remove anything, per KGO. The search warrant says investigators are trying to determine whether Kohberger had any of the victims' blood, skin cells, or hair on anything in his home or office. The court documents did not provide results of any tests conducted on any of the items. (Read more Bryan Kohberger stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X