Police List Items Found at Kohberger's Apartment

Court documents released Wednesday for the first time provided a list of items police found when they searched the Washington state apartment of Bryan Kohberger, who's charged in the slayings of four University of Idaho students. Stained mattress covers, several possible hair strands, a black glove, a blotched pillow, receipts from Walmart and Marshalls, and a possible strand of animal hair were among the finds, search warrant documents showed. The search of the apartment in Pullman was carried out on Dec. 30, the Washington Post reports, the day authorities announced Kohberger had been arrested.

Investigators did not find the knife they suspect was used to kill Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves in Moscow, Idaho. They also searched an office Kohberger shared at Washington State University, where he's a graduate student, but didn't remove anything, per KGO. The search warrant says investigators are trying to determine whether Kohberger had any of the victims' blood, skin cells, or hair on anything in his home or office. The court documents did not provide results of any tests conducted on any of the items. (Read more Bryan Kohberger stories.)