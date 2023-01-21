Buzz Aldrin Celebrated 2 Happy Occasions on Friday

Astronaut Edwin "Buzz” Aldrin announced on social media that he has married his "longtime love" in a small ceremony in Los Angeles. Aldrin, who made history along with Neil Armstrong as the first humans to set foot on the surface of the moon, said the wedding took place on Friday, which was his 93rd birthday, per the AP. "I am pleased to announce that my longtime love and partner, Dr. Anca V Faur, and I have tied the knot," he wrote. "We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles, and are as excited as eloping teenagers."

On July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 astronauts Armstrong and Aldrin made their historic walk on the lunar surface, fulfilling a vow by the late President John F. Kennedy to send a manned crew to the moon and safely return them to Earth. Michael Collins was the third member of the crew. Aldrin's Friday Facebook post, which featured two photos of the couple decked out in their wedding garb, received 56,000 "likes" and "loves" by Saturday.

NBC News notes this is Aldrin's fourth marriage. Faur, 63, has a PhD in chemical engineering and is the executive VP at her new husband's company, Buzz Aldrin Ventures, per the BBC. Until just a few years ago, he'd been embroiled in a legal battle with two of his children, who wanted to establish legal guardianship over him; he ended up suing them. All parties dropped their respective efforts in 2019 to "restore family harmony." (Read more Buzz Aldrin stories.)