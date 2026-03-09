Sports | Travis Kelce Travis Kelce Expected Back in the NFL Veteran tight end, 37, reportedly tells KC he will return rather than retire By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Mar 9, 2026 1:54 PM CDT Copied Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce stands for the national anthem before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Jan 4, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) It looks like Taylor Swift's fiance will keep his day job for another year. ESPN and the NFL Network are reporting that Travis Kelce will return to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 14th season. An earlier report in the Athletic agreed that the 37-year-old would return to play another year rather than retire, but it was less certain that he would be back with the Chiefs. Nothing is confirmed, but ESPN says Kelce informed the team he will indeed be back in Kansas City. Chiefs GM Brett Veach recently said the team has "prepared for either scenario" and described ongoing "good dialogue" with the veteran's representatives. Kelce is an 11-time Pro Bowler who has played his entire career with KC. The Athletic notes that while he's lost some speed over the years, he still finished fourth among tight ends last season with 851 receiving yards. Read These Next Iran goes after 'the eyes' of opponents' defense systems. COVID's long-term effect on the brain may be worse than thought. Student fatally runs over teacher during toilet paper prank. Iran picks Khamenei's son as supreme leader. Report an error