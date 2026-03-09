Travis Kelce Expected Back in the NFL

It looks like Taylor Swift's fiance will keep his day job for another year. ESPN and the NFL Network are reporting that Travis Kelce will return to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 14th season. An earlier report in the Athletic agreed that the 37-year-old would return to play another year rather than retire, but it was less certain that he would be back with the Chiefs. Nothing is confirmed, but ESPN says Kelce informed the team he will indeed be back in Kansas City.