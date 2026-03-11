Liza Minnelli Spills on Scorsese Affair, Moonwalk Origins

Liza Minnelli's new memoir does not tiptoe onto the stage. Kids, Wait Til You Hear This!, out Tuesday, is as unfiltered as its title, and writing at the Guardian, Ben Beaumont-Thomas pulls out some of the wildest bits from a life lived around Hollywood royalty, Broadway legends, and more than a few bad decisions. "Minnelli," he writes, "is quite heroically unburdened by tact, and as she sketches her life from gilded Hollywood to scrappy New York and on through addiction, ill health and multiple marriages, everyone—most of all herself—is assessed with bracing honesty."