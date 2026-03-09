Cher's Son Arrested a 2nd Time in 3 Days

Police in New Hampshire say Cher's son twice ended up in handcuffs there in the span of three days. Elijah Blue Allman, 47, was arrested Sunday in the town of Windham after a homeowner called 911 to report someone had broken in and she was hiding in a closet, CBS Boston reports. An officer followed fresh footprints in the snow to a shattered back door and said he found Allman inside "seated on the living room couch smoking a cigarette."

Allman, who lives in Malibu and has no known ties to the area, allegedly told police he had the owners' permission to break in—something both residents denied. Nothing appeared to be stolen, but police say a pack of cigarettes and lighter left on the coffee table weren't the homeowner's, and a new burn mark was spotted on the rug. A police report put damages to the rug and door at $2,700, notes Patch. Allman was charged with burglary, two counts of criminal mischief, and breach of bail. He had been released on personal recognizance after a separate arrest Friday in Concord, where police say he caused a disturbance at St. Paul's School. He is now being held without bail.