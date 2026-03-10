Corey Feldman Makes Ask Over Apparent Oscars Snub

Corey Feldman says he's sitting out a big Oscars moment, though not by choice. In a Friday post on X, the 54-year-old actor wrote that he wasn't asked to take part in the 2026 Academy Awards tribute to Rob Reiner, despite having starred in Reiner's 1986 classic Stand by Me, per Variety. The outlet had previously reported that When Harry Met Sally leads Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan are set to reunite during the "In Memoriam" segment, joined by other Reiner alums. Feldman implored followers, however, not to campaign on his behalf, asking that any petitions urging his inclusion be taken down. He also acknowledged that some fans suspect he's being excluded due to his public comments about abuse he says he suffered as a child.
Per USA Today, Feldman has long alleged sexual misconduct involving people in Hollywood—including his late Lost Boys co-star Corey Haim, who he said "molested" him. Still, Feldman added in his X post, "This isn't about me ... It's about the tragic loss of [our] friend Rob Reiner & his memory," suggesting that co-stars Jerry O'Connell and Wil Wheaton can handle the tribute. "They don't need me there," he wrote. "I'll honor Rob my own way." The Academy hasn't commented on his claim. Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead in their Los Angeles home in December; their son Nick has pleaded not guilty to two murder charges. The 2026 Oscars are scheduled for March 15.