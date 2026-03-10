Corey Feldman Makes Ask Over Apparent Oscars Snub

Corey Feldman says he's sitting out a big Oscars moment, though not by choice. In a Friday post on X, the 54-year-old actor wrote that he wasn't asked to take part in the 2026 Academy Awards tribute to Rob Reiner, despite having starred in Reiner's 1986 classic Stand by Me, per Variety. The outlet had previously reported that When Harry Met Sally leads Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan are set to reunite during the "In Memoriam" segment, joined by other Reiner alums. Feldman implored followers, however, not to campaign on his behalf, asking that any petitions urging his inclusion be taken down. He also acknowledged that some fans suspect he's being excluded due to his public comments about abuse he says he suffered as a child.