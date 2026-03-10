DA: Shooting at Rihanna's Home Was Attempted Murder

A Florida woman accused of firing gunshots at Rihanna's home in Los Angeles was charged Tuesday with one count of attempted murder and other felony offenses, including 10 counts of assault on a person with a semiautomatic firearm. The district attorney's office said Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, 35, was charged in the shooting Sunday afternoon outside the superstar's gated home in the Beverly Hills area. No one was hurt and it was not clear if the Grammy award-winning performer was home at the time of the gunshots, the AP reports.