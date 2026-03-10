Police Still Seeking Motive in Shooting at Rihanna's Home

Gunshots at Rihanna's Los Angeles home on Sunday afternoon have left police with a suspect in custody but no clear explanation as to her alleged motive, the Los Angeles Times reports. Authorities say 35-year-old Ivanna Ortiz of Orlando, Fla., fired at least 10 rounds from a white Tesla parked across the street from the singer's Beverly Hills-area property shortly after 1pm. According to LAPD radio traffic, the shots were aimed at Rihanna's front gate and a nearby RV. Rihanna was inside the home but was not injured.

Neighbors reported hearing loud gunfire echo through the canyon. "I was a little shocked. We don't hear that kind of thing in this neighborhood," one resident told KTLA. Police dispatch audio indicates officers in a helicopter quickly spotted the Tesla heading south on Coldwater Canyon Drive and tracked it to a shopping center in Sherman Oaks, where Ortiz was arrested roughly 30 minutes after the initial 911 call.

Law enforcement sources say Ortiz was armed with an AR-15–style rifle; how she obtained it remains unknown. Public records show prior arrests in Florida, including a careless driving case in 2021 and a 2023 arrest on suspicion of domestic violence and battery, as well as a past bankruptcy filing. NBC News reports the 2023 incident occurred when her ex-husband dropped their kids off at her apartment amid their divorce and things allegedly got violent.

Ortiz is licensed as a speech pathologist. Recent posts on a Facebook account under her name mentioned Rihanna, including one message complaining, "Say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I'm not at." Investigators have not said how long Ortiz had been in Los Angeles, whether she had any relationship to the singer, or what they believe motivated the shooting. Ortiz was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and is being held on $10 million bail, the AP reports. She has not yet entered a plea.