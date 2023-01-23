About a month after Kyrsten Sinema surprised Washington by leaving the Democratic party to become an independent, a big consequence: Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego said Monday that he planned to run for her Senate seat in Arizona in 2024, reports the Hill. His move sets up a likely three-way race in which Sinema (assuming she runs again) will have to fend off both a Democrat and a Republican. Coverage:

The choice: The Democratic party now has what the Washington Post calls a dilemma: whether to pour money into Gallego's campaign or be satisfied with Sinema, who caucuses with Democrats but has been known to buck the party on consequential votes.