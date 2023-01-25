Model Jeremy Ruehlemann Dead at 27

The fashion world is mourning Jeremy Ruehlemann, a model who had appeared in GQ and other publications and walked for Christian Siriano, John Varvatos, Superdry, Perry Ellis, and other designers. Ruehlemann's death at age 27 was announced Sunday; no cause was immediately released, the New York Post reports. "This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what. He was one of my muses and he always will be," wrote Siriano in an Instagram post dedicated to the late model.

Celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo was also among those mourning Ruehlemann, People reports. "He made such a large impact on everyone he met," he wrote on Instagram. "In this industry you meet a lot of people, but he was one of those people that even if you met him once he would have a part of your heart forever." Fellow model Lexi Wood's post seems to be proof of that: "if you have ever known me you know how much I love jeremy. I can’t even articulate the magic that he was," she writes, noting that they met at age 15 and were "soulmates." Ruehlemann's own last Instagram post, from Friday, was a behind-the-scenes shot of him from a Tommy Hilfiger photo shoot. (Read more obituary stories.)