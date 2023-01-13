Rick and Morty Star Has Been Dealing With Domestic Violence Charges Since 2020

A big name behind the animated comedy series Rick and Morty stands accused of domestic violence. Justin Roiland, who co-created the Adult Swim show and voices both titular characters, was charged with domestic battery and false imprisonment in May 2020, but the incident has not been publicly reported until now, per NBC News. Roiland was arrested in August of 2020 and released on bond; he was arraigned later that year and pleaded not guilty. A protective order issued that year bars him from harassing, threatening, or going within 100 yards of an unnamed person. More than a dozen court hearings, including pre-trial hearings, have followed, but no trial date has yet been set.

The alleged domestic violence took place on or around Jan. 19, 2020, in California's Orange County, and involved a woman Roiland, now 42, was dating at the time. No details have been made public, but the specific charges are one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit. In addition to Rick and Morty, Roiland has co-created and/or voiced characters in other series, released a video game through his game studio, sold a painting at auction, and released multiple NFT art collections. People notes that Dan Harmon, the other Rick and Morty co-creator, has faced his own legal problems including admitting to sexually harassing a former writer on another show of his, Community. (Read more domestic violence stories.)