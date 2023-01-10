As Feinstein Ponders Future, First Challenger Emerges

Sen. Dianne Feinstein is widely expected to announce soon that she will not seek re-election to her California seat at age 89. Rep. Katie Porter is not waiting for that happen. On Tuesday, the progressive Democrat announced she is running for Feinstein's seat in 2024, reports CNN. "California needs a warrior in Washington," Porter said in a tweet with an accompanying video. “It's time for new leadership in the US Senate.” She is the first to enter what could be a hard-fought primary, per the Hill. Reps. Adam Schiff, Barbara Lee, and Ro Khanna also are considered contenders, and whichever Democrat wins the primary will likely be the overwhelming favorite in the general election.

The 49-year-old Porter, who serves as deputy chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, just won a third term in a tight race. The New York Times notes that she studied at Harvard under Sen. Elizabeth Warren and has gained a reputation for her tough grilling of witnesses from the world of business who have appeared before the House Oversight Committee. (She also went viral during the Kevin McCarthy speakership battle for her choice of reading material.) In her own statement, Feinstein, the oldest sitting member of Congress, said she would "make an announcement concerning my plans for 2024 at the appropriate time." (The longtime senator has been dogged over the last year by accusations that her memory is slipping.)