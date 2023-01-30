Oscars Reviewing Rules After Controversial Nomination

When the Oscar nominations came out last week, the category of best actress had some surprises. Nowhere to be found were Viola Davis of the Woman King or Danielle Deadwyler of Till, both of whom had picked up nominations at other awards shows. Meanwhile, Andrea Riseborough of the small indie film To Leslie scored a nomination after what Puck describes as a "skilled grassroots political campaign." The question now is whether that campaign violated Academy rules. Coverage:

A review: The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences says it will conduct a review of lobbying campaign procedures in the wake of this year's nominations, reports BuzzFeed. The statement says the Academy aims to make sure the competition is "fair and ethical." It makes no mention of Riseborough's nomination as the potential reason for the review.