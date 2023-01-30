Jaafar Jackson Will Play 'Uncle Michael' in Biopic

26-year-old to make acting debut in 'Michael'
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 30, 2023 2:12 PM CST
Michael Jackson's Nephew Will Star in Upcoming Biopic
Jaafar Jackson appears during the "Living with The Jacksons" panel at the Reelz Channel 2014 Summer TCA in Beverly Hills, Calif, left, and Michael Jackson appears at the American Cinema Award gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 9, 1987.   (AP Photo)

Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson's 26-year-old nephew, will play the King of Pop in the planned biopic Michael to be directed by Antoine Fuqua. Lionsgate announced Jackson's casting Monday for the film being produced by Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King, the AP reports. Jackson is the second-youngest son of Jermaine Jackson, Michael’s brother. He’s put out music of his own; in 2019, he released his debut single, "Got Me Singing." Michael will be Jackson's acting debut.

"I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael," King said in a statement. "It was something so powerful that even after conducting a worldwide search, it was clear that he is the only person to take on this role." On Instagram, Fuqua shared a black-and-white photograph of Jackson in character. Fuqua said Jackson "has a natural ability to emulate Michael and such a great chemistry with the camera." On Twitter, Jackson said he's "humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life."

Michael, which will begin shooting later this year, will be an authorized portrait of the pop star, who died in 2009. The film, scripted by Gladiator and The Aviator screenwriter John Logan, is being produced with the cooperation of the singer's estate. "Jaafar embodies my son," Katherine Jackson said in a statement. "It's so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers."

(Read more Michael Jackson stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X