Crime / New Jersey New Jersey Lawmaker Murdered Near Her Home Police investigate the slaying of Eunice Dwumfour, 30, of Sayreville By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Feb 2, 2023 12:30 PM CST Copied Eunice K. Dwumfour. (Borough of Sayreville, New Jersey) A 30-year-old councilwoman in New Jersey has been shot to death, and police in Sayreville are attempting to figure out why. Coverage: The shooting: Eunice Dwumfour, a member of the Sayreville Borough Council, was shot multiple times Wednesday evening while in her SUV outside her own home, reports NJ.com. No suspects: Police have not said whether they have a suspect, but they believe Dwumfour was a targeted victim, reports the New York Post. No possible motive was specified. Neighbors reported hearing at least six shots, and some saw the shooter running away toward the nearby Garden State Parkway, per RLS Media. Victim: Dwumfour, a Republican, was elected to the Sayreville Borough Council in 2021 and was in the midst of a three-year term, per the New York Times. One neighbor says she had a husband and two children. Sayreville is about 30 miles south of Manhattan and has a population of roughly 45,000. Inspirational: Sayreville GOP chair Karen Bailey Bebert describes Dwumfour to the Times as an "inspirational" woman. She "took on the challenge of this leadership position at a young age and she set a great example for others to follow: If you can see me, you can be me." New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphey says he is "stunned," per NBC News. "Her career of public service was just beginning." Adds Sayreville Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick in an online post: "The fact that she was taken from us by a despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying." (Read more New Jersey stories.)