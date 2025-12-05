Jeremy O. Harris, Who Wrote Slave Play , Held in Japan

Jeremy O. Harris, a playwright best known for his Tony-nominated Slave Play, was arrested in Japan last month on suspicion of attempting to smuggle illegal drugs into the country. Authorities said they found 0.78 grams of crystal containing the synthetic drug MDMA—ecstasy—in his carry-on tote bag at a Naha airport in Okinawa on Nov. 16, reports the Guardian . Customs officials, who said Harris was in Okinawa to sightsee, filed a criminal accusation Thursday that begins formal charging proceedings. Police said Friday that the 36-year-old Harris is in custody.

Even small amounts of illegal substances can lead to prosecution in Japan, which has some of the toughest narcotics laws in the developed world. But sentences are generally lighter than in other Asian nations, and do not include the death penalty. In Harris' case, a seven-year prison sentence is possible upon conviction, per the New York Times. Harris also works as an actor, with credits including Gossip Girl and Emily in Paris.