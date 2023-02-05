Poll: Biden-Trump Rematch Would Leave Voters Cold

The prospect of Joe Biden and Donald Trump being their party's presidential nominee again in 2024 would not only leave voters unhappy, a new poll finds, a victory by either would make many of them angry. The lack of enthusiasm also applies to Republicans about Trump and Democrats about Biden, the Washington Post reports. The Washington Post-ABC News poll found 17% of respondents expressed enthusiasm about Trump running again, and 7% felt the same way about a Biden candidacy—despite the fact that both received record vote totals in the 2020 presidential election.

Overall, 62% answered that they'd be dissatisfied or angry if Biden is reelected in 2024, while 56% said that about Trump winning a second term. Should they be the nominees, 48% of voters said they'd back Trump and 45% would support Biden, which is within the poll's margin of error. Neither has any opposition for the nominations yet. Asked about the poll Sunday on ABC's This Week, a couple of Republicans—New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie—said Trump wouldn't be able to beat Biden in 2024, per Politico. (Read more Washington Post ABC poll stories.)