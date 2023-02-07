Thousands are dead after a devastating earthquake that wreaked havoc in Turkey and Syria, but there are small pieces of good news amid the carnage. First, a toddler was pulled out of the rubble Monday in the Syrian city of Azaz; that was followed by the rescue of a 14-year-old "miracle" boy in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras. Video of other such rescues are also circulating. Now, the youngest survivor of all, though she comes with a sad coda: CBS News reports that a pregnant woman in labor and trapped under a collapsed building in Aleppo, Syria, gave birth under the rubble, before rescuers could reach her.

The Telegraph shows some of the dramatic footage of the moment the dust-covered baby is rescued and whisked away to safety. The Independent reports that the mother didn't survive. An AFP reporter, who noted the baby girl had still been attached to her mother via the umbilical cord when she was rescued, posted a photo of the chubby infant with dark hair, cleaned up and lying safely in a hospital incubator. The death toll from the quake, meanwhile, has climbed past 5,000. (Read more Turkey-Syria earthquake stories.)