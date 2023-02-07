Pro Soccer Player Pulled From Quake Rubble

The rescues continue in Turkey and Syria from the rubble of Monday's massive earthquake, and a notable one on Tuesday involves a professional soccer player. Christian Atsu, a former player in the UK's Premier League and now a member of a team in Turkey, was rescued in that nation's Hatay province, reports the Washington Post. The 31-year-old "was pulled out injured,” said a VP with his current team, Hatayspor. The New York Times notes that Atsu had played in a game hours before the quake and scored the winning goal for his team. The club's sporting director, Taner Savut, remains trapped.

Atsu is receiving treatment, and his injuries were not specified. He also played for the Ghana national team from 2012 and 2019 and scored 65 goals. After Atsu was reported missing on Monday, the soccer world responded with words of support. Those continued after news of his rescue surfaced. "Let's continue to pray for Christian," tweeted the Ghana Football Association, per ESPN. (Also on Tuesday, a mother trapped in the rubble gave birth, and the newborn was rescued.)