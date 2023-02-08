In GOP Rebuttal, Sanders Says Choice Is 'Between Normal or Crazy'

Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican rebuttal to President Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night, and she did not hold back: The Arkansas governor declared Biden "unfit to serve as commander in chief" and said he's putting both the US and the entire world at risk with his "weakness." She also took a shot at his age: "At 40, I’m the youngest governor in the country, and at 80, he’s the oldest president in American history," she said. A few more of her biggest jabs at Biden and the Democrats, as reported by CNN, the Wall Street Journal, and Politico:

"Normal" and "crazy" made a couple appearances: "The dividing line in America is no longer between right or left. The choice is between normal or crazy," she said. At another point, decrying what she called the "false idols" of Democrats, she said, "That’s not normal. It’s crazy, and it’s wrong."