Politics / Sarah Huckabee Sanders In GOP Rebuttal, Sanders Says Choice Is 'Between Normal or Crazy' Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders calls President Biden unfit to serve By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Feb 7, 2023 10:45 PM CST Copied Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, R-Ark., speaks while delivering the Republican response to President Biden's State of the Union address, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Little Rock, Ark. (Al Drago/Bloomberg, Pool) Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican rebuttal to President Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night, and she did not hold back: The Arkansas governor declared Biden "unfit to serve as commander in chief" and said he's putting both the US and the entire world at risk with his "weakness." She also took a shot at his age: "At 40, I’m the youngest governor in the country, and at 80, he’s the oldest president in American history," she said. A few more of her biggest jabs at Biden and the Democrats, as reported by CNN, the Wall Street Journal, and Politico: "Normal" and "crazy" made a couple appearances: "The dividing line in America is no longer between right or left. The choice is between normal or crazy," she said. At another point, decrying what she called the "false idols" of Democrats, she said, "That’s not normal. It’s crazy, and it’s wrong." So did "woke": Drawing another contrast between herself and Biden, Sanders said, "I'm the first woman to lead my state and he's the first man to surrender his presidency to a woke mob that can't even tell you what a woman is." She also specifically called out Biden's SOTU address as being tethered to "woke fantasies." Her former boss was also mentioned: Recalling her time as Donald Trump's press secretary, she talked about a trip to Iraq on Christmas in 2018, saying that when the troops saw Trump, "the room erupted. Men and women from every race, religion, and region, every political party, every demographic you can imagine started chanting in perfect unison over and over and over again, 'USA, USA, USA.' It was an absolutely perfect picture of what makes our country great." In contrast to that, "Biden and the Democrats have failed you," she said, pointing to inflation, crime, border policy, education, and US-China relations, among other things. She said she didn't believe "much of anything" Biden said in his address, accusing him of "doubling down on crazy." And a line from Trump: In his own brief response to the SOTU, Trump said in regard to sexual orientation and gender identity issues that Biden is "trying to indoctrinate and mutilate our children." As for Sanders, she said "most Americans simply want to live their lives in freedom and peace, but we are under attack in a left-wing culture war we didn’t start and never wanted to fight." (Read more Sarah Huckabee Sanders stories.)