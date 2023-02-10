Greg Gutfeld hosted a Valentine's Day special on his late-night talk show on Thursday, though it took a decidedly unromantic turn he maybe wasn't expecting. Before the program, guest panelist and fellow Fox host Julie Banderas teased online that she had "a little announcement" she'd be breaking at the end—"during the Valentines Day segment ironically," she cryptically tweeted. And sure enough, as the final minutes of Gutfeld! wrapped up and Gutfeld and his guests started talking about what gifts they anticipated on Feb. 14, Banderas, a regular on the show, let her big news spill out, per the Daily Beast.

"F--- Valentine's Day," she exclaimed, calling the holiday "stupid." She added: "Even when I was married, I didn't get s---!" Gutfeld, seemingly thrown, followed up with, "Wait, are you no longer married?" "Well, I'm getting a divorce," Banderas said matter-of-factly. "I'm gonna go ahead and say it right here for the very first time." As her colleagues reacted in (supposed) surprise, the anchor made it clear that this wasn't an occasion for sad eyes. "Thank you, everyone," she said to the smattering of applause in the studio. "Congratulations are in order!"

Banderas' spouse is Andrew Sansone, whom she married in August 2009, per a short wedding announcement then in the New York Times. It wasn't the first time she'd alluded to a split: In early December, after an apparent reference to Sansone on the air, a fan let Banderas know that that segment "had me in stitches about your husband." Banderas replied, "You mean soon to be ex?" As for those who suspect Banderas, who shares three children with Sansone, is simply joking around, as one commenter on Twitter suggested, she assured everyone on social media after Gutfeld! aired that that's not the case. "I wasn't kidding," she tweeted. (Read more Fox News stories.)