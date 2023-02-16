This Week Brings 3 Grim Climate Headlines

While it's rare for a week to go by without bleak news on the climate, this week has been more alarming than most. Three major stories, all linked to melting ice and rising seas:



Antarctic sea ice hits record low. Sea ice around Antarctica has hit its lowest level on record and researchers believe it will shrink even more before the Southern Hemisphere summer is over, the Guardian reports. Scientists say that after decades of relative stability despite warmer temperatures, there have been "remarkable" losses of sea ice over the last six years. "I have never seen such an extreme, ice-free situation here before,” says German researcher Karsten Gohl from the Helmholtz Center for Polar and Marine Research, who first visited the region almost 30 years ago.