Patricia Heaton Has Incredible Response to Don Lemon

Women answer actress' call to list their #primetime accomplishments after 50
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 20, 2023 1:30 AM CST
Patricia Heaton Has Incredible Response to Don Lemon
In this April 29, 2016 file photo, Patricia Heaton arrives at the Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles.   (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

CNN host Don Lemon may have apologized for saying a 50-something woman isn't "in her prime," but actress Patricia Heaton aims to ensure he fully realizes his wrong. She took to Twitter on Friday encouraging women to list their accomplishments "in these glorious later years" and got the ball rolling. The 64-year-old Everyone Loves Raymond alum described writing and starring in the CBS sitcom Carol's Second Act, starring in ABC sitcom The Middle, creating the Emmy-winning Food Network show Patricia Heaton Parties, founding World Vision's Celebrity Ambassador program, seeing four sons graduate college, and more, per USA Today and Fox News. It might sound like the cue for a mic drop, but the preaching wasn't done.

Hundreds of women chimed in using the hashtag #primetime, including New York Times bestselling author Alison Levine, who prided herself for having been on the first official expedition to summit Nepal's Mount Khang Karpo in 2016 and having "a craft beer named after me." Jody Vance, cohost of Steele and Vance of Canada's CHEK News, discussed creating her show with fellow broadcaster Lynda Steele—"owned by us," she noted—while Martha Zoller, host of WDUN's The Martha Zoller Show, described starting a podcast, chairing a charitable organization, and working for "successful Governor and Senate races." Lisa Bloom jumped on, describing running "one of the biggest and most effective civil rights law firms in the country" at 61. "This is what #primetime in a woman’s life looks like," she wrote. (Lemon also got chided by CNN boss Chris Licht.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X