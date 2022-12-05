Man Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Gets 21 Years

Ryan Fischer was wounded in theft of French bulldogs
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 5, 2022 5:16 PM CST
Defense attorney Steven A. Seiden pleads for bail for his client during arraignment in April 2021 of suspects in the theft of Lady Gaga's dogs and the shooting of her dog walker in Los Angeles.   (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, Pool)

The man who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker and stole her French bulldogs last year took a plea deal and was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Monday, officials said. The Lady Gaga connection was a coincidence, authorities have said. The motive was the value of the French bulldogs, a breed that can run into the thousands of dollars, and detectives do not believe the thieves knew the dogs belonged to the musician. The AP reports that James Howard Jackson, one of three men who participated in the violent robbery and were aided by two accomplices, pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Jackson and others drove around Hollywood, the city of West Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley on Feb. 24, 2021, "looking for French bulldogs," prosecutors said previously. They found Lady Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, with the pop star's three pets. Jackson shot Fischer during the robbery, during which two of the dogs were taken. A nearby doorbell camera recorded the dog walker screaming "Oh, my God! I've been shot!" and "Help me!" Fischer later called the violence a "very close call with death" in social media posts.

The dogs were returned several days later by a woman who was also charged in the crime. Jackson also admitted the allegation of inflicting great bodily injury and to a prior strike, the DA's office said Monday. "The plea agreement holds Mr. Jackson accountable for perpetrating a coldhearted violent act and provides justice for our victim," the office said in a statement. (Read more Lady Gaga stories.)

