Nokia, No Longer in the Phone Biz, Gets New Logo

Nokia, whose famously resilient cell phones dominated the market before the iPhone arrived on the scene, got out of the business a decade ago and it wants people to start associating its name with other products. The Finnish company, which is now focusing on selling 5G telecom equipment, has changed its brand identity for the first time in nearly 60 years, Reuters reports. "In most people’s minds, we are still a successful mobile phone brand, but this is not what Nokia is about," says CEO Pekka Lundmark. "We want to launch a new brand that is focusing very much on the networks and industrial digitalization, which is a completely different thing from the legacy mobile phones."

Lundmark says Nokia now has the "ammunition and the tools" to take a bigger share of the market, helped by restrictions governments have placed on Huawei, Bloomberg reports. Lundmark says Nokia aims to sell more 5G equipment to telecom companies and other businesses, focusing on fast-growing markets like India. In a statement, the CEO said the new logo "built on the heritage of the previous logo, but made it feel more contemporary and digital, to reflect our current identity." Nokia announced the sale of its cell phone business to Microsoft in 2013. Nokia-branded phones are now made by HMD Global Oy, which bought the business in 2016. (Read more Nokia stories.)