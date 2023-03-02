Garland: I'll Stay Out of Hunter Biden Case

Under questioning by Republican senators, Attorney General Merrick Garland testified Wednesday that US Attorney David Weiss of Delaware has the authority to decide whether to charge President Biden's son without interference. Weiss, who is conducting a criminal investigation into Hunter Biden concerning taxes and other issues, also could decide to involve another jurisdiction. "He has been advised that he should get anything he needs," the attorney general said in the four-hour Judiciary Committee hearing, Politico reports. Sen. Charles Grassley wanted Garland to promise Weiss would face no obstacles from the federal bureaucracy.

"I have pledged not to interfere with that investigation, and I have carried through on my pledge," Garland told Grassley, per CNN. Some of the questions referred to allegations by Republicans that Biden cut profitable deals with foreign governments wanting access to the president. "If it's an agent of a foreign government asking someone and paying someone to do things to support that foreign government in secret, yes, I definitely think that would be a national security problem," Garland answered. Weiss was appointed to office by former President Donald Trump. (Read more Merrick Garland stories.)